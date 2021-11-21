First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Stake in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFX. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PhenixFIN during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the 1st quarter worth $1,818,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the 1st quarter worth $442,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David A. Lorber purchased 2,100 shares of PhenixFIN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.74 per share, with a total value of $87,654.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PhenixFIN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

PFX opened at $42.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PhenixFIN Co. has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

