First Trust Advisors LP Buys 7,695 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Capital City Bank Group worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 55,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 309.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $467.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $54.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In related news, Director Allan G. Bense acquired 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,927.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,205 shares in the company, valued at $142,032.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

