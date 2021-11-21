First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.02 Million Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Daseke were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Daseke by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Daseke by 663.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Daseke by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daseke alerts:

In related news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DSKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of DSKE opened at $10.17 on Friday. Daseke, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $635.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.10.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.