First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,746 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MSA Safety by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in MSA Safety by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $155.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.42. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $138.73 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

