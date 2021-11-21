First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,750,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,494,000 after buying an additional 190,844 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,778,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,464,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,009,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.14. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $82.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

