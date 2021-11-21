First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $14,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,076,000 after purchasing an additional 194,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,590,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,726,000 after purchasing an additional 60,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,732,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $56.07 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $57.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

