First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the October 14th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 24.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund stock remained flat at $$180.25 during trading on Friday. 51,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,433. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1-year low of $126.31 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.76.

