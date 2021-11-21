First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.48 and last traded at $67.48. Approximately 6,065 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 5,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.55.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.39.

