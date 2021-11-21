First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Short Interest Up 25.0% in October

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of RNDV opened at $29.97 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNDV. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period.

