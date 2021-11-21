FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.17.

NYSE:FE opened at $38.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

