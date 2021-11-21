FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 95 ($1.24).

FGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.40) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.40) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 103 ($1.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of LON:FGP opened at GBX 101.60 ($1.33) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 59.75 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 104 ($1.36).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

