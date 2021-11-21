Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 8,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 104,811 shares.The stock last traded at $6.28 and had previously closed at $6.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $963.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,480,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,202,000 after buying an additional 979,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,783,000 after buying an additional 439,545 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,913,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,476,000 after buying an additional 433,471 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 376,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 205,623 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 83,058 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

