Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Five9 by 10,448.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 16.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after buying an additional 408,928 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 318.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 438,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,488,000 after buying an additional 334,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Five9 by 28.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,995,000 after buying an additional 224,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Five9 by 31.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,322,000 after buying an additional 207,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $150.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.74. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.75 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $190,154.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,927,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $8,969,083. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.