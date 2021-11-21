FLETA Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.23 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. One FLETA coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLETA has a market cap of $18.23 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.00225129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00088161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

