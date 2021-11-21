FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 515.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,825,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FLEX LNG by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLNG opened at $21.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $23.14.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.48%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 72.07%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

