Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 10,052 Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $966,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,932,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $14,490,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $966,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

OHPA stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.