Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $132,000 in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 299,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 69,185 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 524,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 747,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter.

PUCKU stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

