Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $116,000 Investment in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Blue Water Acquisition stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. Blue Water Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Blue Water Acquisition Profile

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

