Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 11,639 Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.08% of Global X Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000.

POTX opened at $7.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.