Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 30,645 Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) by 27.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,645 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN by 249.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 30,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNGD opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

