Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.220-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.28 billion.

NYSE:FLO opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.33.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

