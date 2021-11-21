FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.84% of FONAR worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FONAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FONAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FONAR stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. FONAR Co. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.73.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

