Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

FL traded down $6.88 on Friday, reaching $50.68. 10,902,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,106. Foot Locker has a one year low of $36.94 and a one year high of $66.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.93. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Foot Locker stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Foot Locker worth $26,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FL. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.37.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.