Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Update

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the October 14th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,622,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,527,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,876,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 652,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 107,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 379.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 104,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

NASDAQ FRSX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.51. 740,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,639. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. Foresight Autonomous has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Foresight Autonomous from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.