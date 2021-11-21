Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
FRSX opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. Foresight Autonomous has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51.
Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Foresight Autonomous Company Profile
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
