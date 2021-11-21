Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRSX opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. Foresight Autonomous has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 489.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 73,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 61,353 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 53.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,876,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 652,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the second quarter worth about $428,000. 11.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

