Freestate Advisors LLC Acquires 1,057 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Freestate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 8.3% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Freestate Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of IGIB opened at $59.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.27. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $61.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

