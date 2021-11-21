Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone Sells 500,000 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00.

Shares of CYRX opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,816 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 301,088 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after buying an additional 38,997 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Cryoport by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

Several analysts have commented on CYRX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

