FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR) Stock Price Down 0%

FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.59 and last traded at $22.59. Approximately 559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 4.64% of FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

