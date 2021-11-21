fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $209.44 Million

Brokerages expect that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will post $209.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $209.98 million and the lowest is $208.45 million. fuboTV posted sales of $105.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $604.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.60 million to $617.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $934.40 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover fuboTV.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUBO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Shares of fuboTV stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,631,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,338,178. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.08. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

