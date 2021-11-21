FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.04. FuelCell Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 131.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

FCEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

FCEL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. 24,685,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,154,205. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 4.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 11.95. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $29.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

