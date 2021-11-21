FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.970-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.84 billion-$22.84 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FUJIFILM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS:FUJIY traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,870. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.52. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $91.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.10.

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

