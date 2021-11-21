FY2021 EPS Estimates for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Increased by Analyst

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seabridge Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 11.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,063,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,317,000 after buying an additional 407,862 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,089,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after acquiring an additional 102,648 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 31.8% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,070,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,329,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,741,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

