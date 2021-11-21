FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $11.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.22.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $249.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.87 and a 200-day moving average of $204.52. The company has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $148.89 and a one year high of $255.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

