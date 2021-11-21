Gala Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Gala has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $2.76 billion worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded up 289.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00047779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00221265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00088338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011661 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

