Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Galaxy Entertainment Group stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

