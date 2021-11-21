GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Bought by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in GameStop by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in GameStop by 265.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GameStop has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $68.20.

GME stock opened at $228.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of -238.33 and a beta of -2.11. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.