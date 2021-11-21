Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $236.03

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 236.03 ($3.08) and traded as low as GBX 216 ($2.82). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 227 ($2.97), with a volume of 52,799 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37. The firm has a market cap of £269.08 million and a PE ratio of 20.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 236.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 217.32.

In related news, insider Rod Waldie sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £231,000 ($301,802.98).

About Gateley (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

