Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Short Interest Update

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 802,500 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the October 14th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at $42,908,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 85.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,350,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,547,000 after buying an additional 1,545,829 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at $27,786,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 5,149.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,038,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after buying an additional 1,018,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at $16,312,000.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GTES traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $16.26. 1,001,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,391. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

GTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.