Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IZEA Worldwide were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IZEA opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.72 million, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 2.65. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

