Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of XpresSpa Group worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in XpresSpa Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,520,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 354,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 540,397 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 69.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 52,476 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XSPA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

XpresSpa Group stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 150.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XpresSpa Group news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $28,532.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

