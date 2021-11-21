Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,480 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lannett were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Lannett by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Lannett by 866.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 182,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LCI. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

LCI opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

