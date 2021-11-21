Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) by 760.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of MedAvail worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the second quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MedAvail during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in MedAvail during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in MedAvail during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in MedAvail during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDVL opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 87.61% and a negative net margin of 241.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. Analysts forecast that MedAvail Holdings, Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

MDVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

