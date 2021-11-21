Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 21.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 162,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Evan S. Lederman purchased 10,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE AMPY opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $101.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.44. Amplify Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.61). Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

