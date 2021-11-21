Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 12.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 17.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $162.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

