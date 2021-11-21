Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 140,352 Shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 882,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,352 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of XpresSpa Group worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,520,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 354,721 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XpresSpa Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 540,397 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XSPA opened at $1.55 on Friday. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 150.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $28,532.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Weinstein sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

