Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 33,232 Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $977,000. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. The company has a market cap of $162.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $26.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.33%.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

