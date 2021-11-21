GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

GeoPark has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GeoPark to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

GPRK opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $747.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. GeoPark has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GeoPark will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 100,216 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

