GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.
GeoPark has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GeoPark to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.
GPRK opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $747.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. GeoPark has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $18.50.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 100,216 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
About GeoPark
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.
