George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) PT Raised to C$150.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$138.00 to C$150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

WNGRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$141.00 target price (up from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on George Weston from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, George Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston stock opened at $111.72 on Friday. George Weston has a 52 week low of $72.82 and a 52 week high of $113.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.49.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.