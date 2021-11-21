GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.43

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.43 and last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 129284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GHRS. Zacks Investment Research cut GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

Get GH Research alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.