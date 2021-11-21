Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Up 46.4% in October

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the October 14th total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GILT opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $405.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.26.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $49.91 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 3,103.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 160,024 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 64,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

