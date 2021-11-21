Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Up 46.4% in October

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the October 14th total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
GILT opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $405.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.26.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $49.91 million for the quarter.
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.
Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.